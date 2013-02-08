Ah ah ah, I love these stories (but please click on the photo to read it, too long to paste it here), they always remember me we all share the same background: this shit happens everywhere and if it never happened to you… that’s probably because you never have really painted. Anyway big-ups to Rough and Drax, never met them but they always have looked like crazy good writers, art speaks by itself.
Meaning of Grass
What? That art is by SHOK-1. Rough and Drax are just some losers who scribbled over Shok’s work.
It even says SHOK-1 at the bottom of the piece!