Nothing changes

Posted on by Graffiti Kills
Milano: always same music.

cleaning day giambellino

WOW!
Now it really looks better. Leave amiantus, broken roofs, rats and racket gangs managing apartments in these popular city buildings… but clean tags, there’s always a starting point…

One comment on “Nothing changes
  1. KayOne says:
    23/10/2012 at 10:00

    Va bene il muro che cade a pezzi, vanno bene gli scuri appesi con il Vinavil, va bene lo spaccio e la puzza che arriva fino a Via Solari… ma cazzo… il marrone non mi sembra uguale!!!

